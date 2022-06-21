Poramet names deputies on 1st day as Pattaya mayor

Pattaya’s official new mayor named deputy mayors and his senior staff on his first day on the job.

After the Election Commission signed off on his election, Poramet Ngampichet led city workers in paying respect to the King Taksin the Great monument on his first day at city hall June 20.







City Manager Pramote Tubtim, who has been running Pattaya since March, ceremonially handed over the reins to Poramet, who announced his senior staff.

Former deputy mayors Wuthisak Rermkitjakarn and Manote Nongyai under Sonthaya Kunplome will again serve. They’ll be joined by Kritsana Boonsawat, son of former deputy mayor Pattana Boonsawat, and Thitiphan Petchtrakul, the first woman to hold the office in Pattaya.





The mayor also named five secretaries and Asst. Secretaries i.e. Phumpipat Kamolnart, Worapot Pongpalee, Sakchai Charoenkongrod, Pittaya Piromon and Chukiat Nongyai.

The lineup of advisors includes Wattana Jantanawaranon, (Chairman), Tatchai Supaphonpasupat, Yuwadee Jeeraphat, Suttisak Charoenreungsub and Preecha Khakhay.



Reiterating his campaign promises, policies and goals, Poramet said he was ready to bring Pattaya hope and significant economic growth and planning and professional work while promising not to turn a blind eye to corruption.































