Rotary Run to End Polio draws 1,000 to Pattaya beach

About 1,000 people joined the Rotary Run to End Polio Mini Marathon to campaign for prevention and eradication of polio around the world.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and City Manager Pramote Tubtim kicked off the June 19 event at Central Pattaya Beach with Payoongsak Treephornchaisak, former governor of District 3350 Rotary International.







Rotarians around the world continue to campaign to keep children vaccinated against polio, which has been eradicated in much of the world but still lingers in some places around the globe.

The last such walk-run was held in November 2020, but has been started again as the coronavirus pandemic winds down.

The walk-run was offered in three lengths: three, five and 10 kilometers.































