Prime Minister to discuss solutions for call center scams and air pollution with President Xi Jinping, aiming for swift collaboration

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra addressed the press regarding her official visit to the People’s Republic of China from February 5 to 8. She highlighted plans to discuss issues such as Chinese New Year tourism, call center scams, and air pollution with President Xi Jinping.







The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of collaboration between the two nations, which have maintained a strong, sibling-like relationship for decades. This visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Thailand and China.

When asked about seeking China’s cooperation in tackling social media rumors, the Prime Minister clarified that the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) has already initiated direct discussions on the matter. Additionally, the visit will include further talks on this issue. The Prime Minister noted the positive reception of Thailand’s use of AI to communicate in Chinese for public relations, which has been praised by Chinese authorities.



In response to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports’ request for a dedicated team to monitor social media sentiment on key issues, the Prime Minister stated that DES has mechanisms in place to monitor and counter false information related to Thailand, protecting the country’s image.

When pressed further, the Prime Minister explained that discussions with President Xi will focus on broader topics, with detailed follow-ups handled by DES. She plans to express concerns over call center scams and emphasize the importance of bilateral efforts to address these challenges effectively. (PRD)

































