Motorcycle rider hitting Korean tourist in Bangkok, claims not noticing the red lights at pedestrian crossing

BANGKOK, Thailand – Pol. Col. Wacharee Thamsema, Chief of Phaya Thai District Station revealed that authorities are preparing to file seven charges against a 35-year-old motorcyclist, Khwanchai (surname withheld), who collided with a 68-year-old South Korean tourist crossing a zebra crossing, resulting in serious head injuries. The incident occurred near the Phaya Thai Road in front of the Institute of Kidney Disease Hospital, within the Ratchathewi district.

The location of the accident is notably the same as where Dr. Waralak Supawatjariyakul, known as “Doctor Rabbit (Kratai),” tragically lost her life three years ago in a similar incident, when a police officer on a high-speed motorcycle ran a red light and struck her. Following that tragedy, a memorial event was held on January 21, urging measures to improve road safety and prevent such accidents.







Khwanchai explained that on the day of the incident, he was on his way to deliver food to his child in the Khlong Toei area, and he was unfamiliar with the route. He admitted not noticing the traffic lights at the zebra crossing and thought the road appeared clear, which led him to fail to slow down. After the accident, Khwanchai stopped and assisted the injured tourist, stating that he and his wife immediately tried to help the victim, whom he regarded as a relative in a time of distress. His wife attempted to keep the injured person conscious while calling for emergency medical services.

Khwanchai also revealed that he was unaware that the zebra crossing where the accident occurred was the same one where “Doctor Rabbit” had been killed three years earlier. He admitted that, in the past, he often didn’t slow down when approaching zebra crossings, believing the road to be empty. He pledged that this incident would serve as a reminder for him to drive more cautiously in the future. The police will finalize their case and submit it to the court by February 7, 2025.

In a surprising turn, the victim’s side has decided not to pursue civil damages, showing compassion for Khwanchai, although the legal process will continue. Khwanchai, however, clarified reports claiming that he was asked to pay 300,000 Baht, stating that it was a miscommunication. Emergency responders had contacted him to inform him of the potential medical expenses, but there was no further discussion.

Col. Wacharee confirmed that Khwanchai will face multiple charges, including reckless driving resulting in injury, running a red light, failing to keep to the left side of the road, driving without a license, and other offenses, totaling seven charges. The authorities are waiting for the results of a medical examination to proceed with the legal process. The suspect has cooperated fully with the investigation and admitted to all the charges.

The injured tourist has already returned to South Korea, but their representatives are currently preparing to pursue civil compensation for the damages incurred during the incident.







































