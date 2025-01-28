Prime Minister supports poppy fundraiser to honor veterans, emphasizes government’s commitment to veterans and their families

BANGKOK, Thailand – Jirayu Huangsub, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, announced that on January 28, before the Cabinet meeting at the central hall on the 1st floor of Command Building 1, Government House, General Dechnithis Luang-ngamkham, Director of the War Veterans Organization of Thailand under the Royal Patronage, led executives of the organization to meet with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The group presented the Prime Minister with commemorative flowers for Veterans Day and sold “poppies,” a symbol of sacrifice and remembrance for veterans.







The poppy fundraiser was initiated by Lady Chongkol Kittikachorn, Chairperson of the War Veterans Family Aid Club, to raise funds to support veterans and their families who are actively protecting the nation. The red poppy symbolizes the blood shed by courageous soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country. As a tribute to their valor and sacrifice, the poppy has been designated as the commemorative flower for Thai veterans, akin to its use in other countries. The poppy has been sold annually on Veterans Day in Thailand since 1968.



After receiving the commemorative poppy flower, the Prime Minister supported the fundraiser by purchasing poppies and expressed gratitude to all soldiers for their dedication to protecting the nation. She also thanked the War Veterans Organization under the Royal Patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Srinagarindra for prioritizing the well-being of veterans and their families. (PRD)







































