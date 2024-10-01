Prime Minister moved to tears by tragic school bus fire in Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was visibly emotional after learning about a tragic fire that engulfed a school excursion bus, resulting in multiple injuries and fatalities, October 1.

Following a press conference to report on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Paetongtarn received additional briefings before heading to Pak Kret District in Nonthaburi to oversee water management efforts at the Royal Irrigation Department. As she descended from the Command Building 1, reporters inquired whether she had been informed about the fire that consumed a school bus carrying kindergarten students from Uthai Thani Province.



The Prime Minister did not respond verbally but nodded and was seen crying as she walked towards the Thai Khu Fah Building.

Reports indicate that Paetongtarn has ordered relevant deputy prime ministers to visit the scene, including Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Suriya Juangroongruangkit, and Deputy Minister of Interior Sabida Thaichet, who hails from Uthai Thani, the home province of the children on the bus. (TNA)







































