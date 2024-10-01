Paetongtarn orders mental health support for students and teachers after school trip bus fire

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited the temporary command center near the site of a school bus fire during a field trip on October 1. She provided encouragement to the injured students and teachers before they were transported back to Uthai Thani province. Due to heavy traffic, the Prime Minister had to leave her vehicle and walk across a pedestrian bridge to reach the shelter where the victims were being housed.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Anutin Charnvirakul, Education Minister Police General Permpoon Chidchob, and Supreme Commander General Songwit Nunpakdee were already present and leading the response to the incident. Upon her arrival, the Prime Minister was briefed on the situation, including the care being provided to the injured.

After visiting the victims, Prime Minister Paetongtarn briefly commented, emphasizing the importance of offering support during this difficult time. Deputy Prime Minister Anutin reported that the relevant ministers were coordinating to ensure all aspects of the situation were being addressed.







Social Development and Human Security Minister Varawut Silpa-archa informed the Prime Minister that officials from his ministry were assisting the families of the victims. When asked about the availability of mental health professionals, Varawut confirmed that there were psychiatrists and multidisciplinary teams from Uthai Thani, Sing Buri, Suphan Buri, and Chainat on-site.

The Prime Minister then instructed Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin to deploy additional medical teams to provide psychological care for all the students and teachers, not just those on the bus that caught fire, as some victims had siblings and other relatives in the group. Separate support would be arranged for children and adults, as well as for families in Uthai Thani.

Before leaving, Prime Minister Paetongtarn directed the relevant agencies to provide further details on the incident and tasked the Ministry of Transport with overseeing the safe return of the injured.

Meanwhile, Deputy Interior Minister Sabeeda Thaiseth and Uthai Thani MP Chada Thaiseth, who were monitoring the situation at the command center, revealed that Uthai Thani province had established a local command center to receive and care for the returning students and teachers.





















































