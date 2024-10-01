Get ready for October events in Pattaya and Chonburi – A month of festivals, fishing, and fun

Chonburi is packed with exciting activities this October 2024! Mark your calendars for the following events:

Pattaya Vegetarian Festival 2024: October 2-12 at Sawang Boriboon Foundation (Na Klua Shrine)

Bang Saray Fishing Tournament: October 5 at Bang Saray Beach







MINI EEC FAIR 2024: October 7-9 at The Zign Hotel, Pattaya

Chonburi Buffalo Racing Festival 2024 (153rd Edition): October 8-16 at the field in front of Chonburi Provincial Hall

Pattana Balloon Festival 2024 x Campfire: October 11-14 at Pattana Sports Resort

At the Pattana Balloon Festival 2024, enjoy live music with a camping vibe from six famous artists. There will also be a Food Truck Market featuring a curated selection of delicious food and drinks.

Special Balloon Ride Experience: You can take a hot air balloon ride for just 500 THB per person, with only 16 flights available per day from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM daily.

Balloon Ride Ticket Purchase: Get your tickets here.







Additional Information:

Children under 11 years old can attend for free from October 11-14, 2024.

Concert attendees must be at least 12 years old, and entry without a ticket is not permitted.

Balloon rides are limited to a maximum weight of 200 kg per trip for safety.

For more details, contact the PSR Smart Center at Tel: 038-318-999 or LINE: Click here.





































