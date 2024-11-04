Prime Minister emphasizes importance of Thailand-Cambodia MOU 44 agreement amidst criticism

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Phaethongtarn Shinawatra, on November 4, has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the MOU 44 agreement regarding overlapping maritime claims between Thailand and Cambodia, arguing that canceling it could lead to legal repercussions from Cambodia. During a press conference following a meeting with coalition party leaders at Government House, she questioned the benefits of cancellation and urged against using political issues to undermine international relations.



The Prime Minister clarified that the agreement has no implications for Koh Kood, asserting that the island remains firmly under Thai sovereignty. She emphasized that the MOU is designed to facilitate discussions between the two countries to resolve any discrepancies in maritime boundaries. Phaethongtarn noted that since 1972, Cambodia had established its own maritime boundaries, and Thailand later followed suit. However, the internal terms of these boundaries differ, leading to the current MOU aimed at fostering dialogue.

Responding to concerns about whether non-cancellation suggests acceptance of Cambodia’s delineation, she dismissed this notion as a misunderstanding, stating that the agreement is a necessary framework for communication. Furthermore, the Prime Minister indicated that unilaterally canceling the MOU would likely result in a lawsuit from Cambodia, highlighting the importance of maintaining peace and stability in international relations.







In her statements, Phaethongtarn emphasized that the government is united in its stance on the MOU, which is crucial for ensuring that both countries can resolve issues amicably. She reassured the public that Koh Kood is not part of the negotiations and that Thailand’s interests will remain protected.







































