Prime Minister highlights economic challenges, urges urgent resilience-building for Thai economy

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra chaired a meeting with high-ranking officials at the Ministry of Finance, acknowledging the persistent economic challenges Thailand faces on November 4. She emphasized the need for urgent resilience-building measures and robust economic stimulus efforts, calling on all ministries to expedite the disbursement of over 960 billion baht in investment funds—equivalent to more than 5% of Thailand’s GDP—into the economy. This fiscal push is intended to drive economic growth and boost public income.



During the meeting, Paetongtarn acknowledged long-standing structural issues as well as new challenges arising from global environmental, economic, social, and political shifts. She stressed that addressing these complexities requires not only solving accumulated problems but also fortifying Thailand’s economy against future disruptions. The Ministry of Finance, she noted, plays a central role in shaping these sustainable economic strategies.

The Prime Minister encouraged ministry leaders to channel the investment budget into impactful initiatives, aiming to spur GDP growth and ultimately enhance the well-being of Thai citizens through government-led spending.













































