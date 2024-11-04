Bangkok and Engineering Institute enhance fire prevention measures in high-risk areas, starting with Khlong Thom District

BANGKOK, Thailand – Associate Professor Tawida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, together with Ms. Busakorn Saensuk, Secretary-General of the Engineering Institute of Thailand (EIT) under the Royal Patronage, led an inspection in the Khlong Thom area, covering Worachak Road, Khlong Thom Center, and Khlong Thom Phatthana Parking Lot in the Pom Prap Sattru Phai district on November 4. The purpose of the inspection is to strengthen fire safety measures in high-risk zones and create a safer environment for the local business and residential communities.



In collaboration with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the EIT is deploying engineers and specialists to assess over 30 locations in the area. The team will collect data, analyze potential fire hazards, and offer recommendations. This includes installing fire extinguishers, inspecting electrical wiring, and planning evacuation routes. The initiative also includes emergency response drills to prepare the community for potential fire incidents.





























































