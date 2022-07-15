Price of bottled palm oil in Thailand drops by 5-6 baht

The price of palm fruit has been falling and this is being reflected in the prices of bottled palm oil in the market. The price of a bottle has dropped by 5-6 baht and the commerce minister believes further reductions will be seen.

Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit inspected the prices of bottled palm oil at a Makro store in Nonthaburi. He found that prices have dropped by 5-6 baht, with the cheapest bottle sold at 62 baht.







Mr. Jurin said the Department of Internal Trade will negotiate with the relevant businesses next week as it expects prices can be further reduced. Said price reduction will not be immediate despite the palm fruit price continuing to fall. Mr. Jurin explained that bottled palm oil currently on the market was produced when palm fruit was more expensive. The current stock is expected to be sold within a month.





Meanwhile, commerce ministry officials are inspecting the weighing scales of buyers of the palm fruit. This is to prevent palm growers from being exploited at a time when the price of their crop is dropping. Mr. Jurin said 47 offenders have already been discovered.

The commerce minister said officials are checking on prices in all categories of items to make sure products at sold at prices that reflect costs. Prices of items must also be displayed. Sellers who violate these requirements may be reported to hotline number 1569.



Mr. Jurin also revealed he has accepted for consideration a price raise request from canned food manufacturers. He said their costs will be looked into. Similar price raise requests are also being made for many other items. (NNT)

































