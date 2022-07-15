Bangkok Bang Sue CVC continues giving out booster shots amidst new Covid surge

People in Bangkok are taking this long weekend to get their booster jabs at Bang Sue Central Vaccination Center, amidst a new surge of cases driven by the new Omicron sub-variants.

The vaccination center is being visited by a large number of people this long holiday weekend. To accommodate the vaccine recipients, the center has adopted a queuing system that ensures adequate physical distancing.







People who wish to get their vaccine at this center are encouraged to make an appointment via their mobile carriers, in order to reduce crowding and wait time.

The center also accepts walk-ins. People without an appointment can get their jabs between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The center is open 7 days a week.





Vaccine recipients are reminded to check their eligibility for boosters by referring to the Ministry of Public Health’s recommendations. The first booster should be administered around 90 days after the primary schedule, and the second booster should be administered approximately 120 days after the first. (NNT)

































