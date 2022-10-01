Pre-exportation farm products quality inspection center being set up at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport

A memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the setting up of a pre-exportation quality inspection center for farm products has been enacted. The MOA was signed by the ministries of transport and agriculture, both of which are targeting a 20% expansion of farm exports.

Transport minister Saksayam Chidchob and deputy agriculture minister Mananya Thaiset presided over the signing of the MOA. The two ministries will collaboratively develop a pre-exportation quality inspection system for farm goods.







Mr. Saksayam said both ministries realize the importance of logistics in the aspects of quality control of farm products. In order for Thailand’s farm products standards to be accepted by the international community, the pre-exportation inspection system is being developed. Aside from the system, a quality and standards inspection center for farm products is being set up at Suvarnabhumi Airport. This is aimed at reducing rejections of farm products at the destination country and lessening the amount of substandard goods.







According to the transport minister, Airports of Thailand Plc. will prepare the site and equipment required for the inspection center. The agriculture ministry, via its Department of Agriculture, will inspect the goods and issue the relevant certificates. The first phase of the cooperation under the MOA is expected to be implemented at Suvarnabhumi Airport on November 1. The cooperation will be expanded to other airports in the future, based on the results from the first phase.







Deputy agriculture minister Mananya said the center at Suvarnabhumi will benefit exporters of vegetables, fruit, and fresh flowers. About 150,000 tons of these products are currently exported per year. Ms. Mananya said this figure is expected to increase by 20% in the future due to foreign buyers’ confidence in Thai export items. She added that the Department of Agriculture will compile the details of operations by the center and present them at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW). Introducing the center’s operations to the APEC leader is believed to positively affect confidence in Thailand’s farm exports. (NNT)

































