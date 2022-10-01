Nakhon Ratchasima-Chiang Mai flights cancelled due to low demand

Airline carrier Nok Air has canceled its Nakhon Ratchasima-Chiang Mai route due to the low passenger demand after two months of service.

Nok Air said it has decided to discontinue its Nakhon Ratchasima-Chiang Mai route due to low passenger traffic during the last two months, which resulted in losses for the airline. The airline stated that the majority of its fleet is slated for maintenance next month, requiring the carrier to prioritize its remaining planes for a considerably busier route.







Nok Air’s final flight from Nakhon Ratchasima to Chiang Mai took off on September 27 with only ten passengers on board. The airline launched its service on August 2 with a two-flight-a-week schedule, but the service fell short of its commercial viability target.







Nakhon Ratchasima governor Wichian Chantaranothai stated that a teleconference was held with Wuttiphum Chulangkoon, CEO of Nok Air, to discuss the Nakhon Ratchasima-Chiang Mai route. The governor later proposed that the airline looks into making the province a stopover for future Nok Air flights and determines suitable ticket prices for the destination.

Further discussion between the airline and provincial officials is expected to continue in the future. (NNT)

































