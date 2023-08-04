PRD introduces multi-language web portal ‘SAWASDEE Thailand’

The Public Relations Department (PRD) introduced a multi-language web portal ‘SAWASDEE Thailand’ which is accessible via the website www.thailand.go.th. The site serves as a reliable information source about Thailand.

Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Office of the Prime Minister, Ms. Oranuch Srinon and PRD Deputy Director-General Mrs. Sudruetai Lertkasem presided over the event titled “PR PLAN FOR ALL: Creative Communications Drive Nationwide Effort.”







Ms. Oranuch said the “thailand.go.th” website is designed to be a reliable information source for both foreigners and Thai citizens, providing critical data to support decision-making in investment, business activities, and social endeavors.

Mrs. Sudruethai noted that the website functions as a central hub for news and public relations. It integrates various ministerial functions, such as immigration, tourism, education, public health, and technology. The website supports five languages – Thai, English, Chinese, Japanese, and German.







Thailand.go.th is compatible with all devices while providing useful data and engaging features namely basic information about Thailand, news articles, multimedia, and infographics.

Additionally, the website aims to support the Thailand 4.0 reform initiative, which not only enhances the efficiency of the public sector but also portrays a positive image of the country. (NNT)

















