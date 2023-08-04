Tourism generates over 1 trillion baht income in 7 months

Thailand’s tourism sector has generated a total income of 1.084 trillion Baht during the first 7 months of the year, with 15 million foreign tourists visiting the country.

Ms. Trisulee Trisaranakul, the Deputy Government Spokesperson said that the Ministry of Tourism and Sports reported that tourism remains a continuously expanding sector and a crucial driving force for the economy.







In the first 7 months of this year, the tourism industry earned a combined income of 1.084 trillion baht from both Thai and foreign tourists. Out of this, 638 billion baht came from international visitors. It is estimated that the number of foreign tourists will reach the government’s target of at least 25 million people this year.

From January to July, more than 15 million foreign tourists have visited Thailand, showing an increase of 384% compared to the first 7 months of last year.

The top 5 countries with the highest number of travelers to Thailand are Malaysia with 2,439,710 visitors, China with 1,839,660 visitors, South Korea with 907,463 visitors, India with 885,772 visitors, and Russia with 854,946 visitors,” she said.







The government’s policies to hold tourism promotion campaigns for both domestic and foreign markets have significantly contributed to the growth.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is organizing the 41st Thailand Travel Festival 2023 (TTF2023) at Halls 5-8, LG level of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

This large-scale event aims to stimulate domestic travel for the remaining part of this year.

The festival focuses on showcasing the culture, lifestyle, and unique characteristics of the five regions of Thailand, bringing attention to unseen travel destinations.







The event involves both government and tourism partners in the private sector and is divided into 8 zones with a range of entertaining activities featuring various artists.

Admission to the festival is free, and more information can be obtained from the TAT Contact Center at 1672 or from the website thai.tourismthailand.org/Articles/ttf2023. (TNA)

















