Praboromarajchanok President receives WHO Health Award

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced Dr Vichai Tienthavorn, President of Praboromarajchanok Institute, as the recipient of the prestigious Sasakawa Health Prize, awarded to individuals for their outstanding contributions to the field of healthcare.

Dr Vichai was presented the award for his work on non-communicable diseases such as thalassemia, diabetes and hypertension.







Rungrueng Kijphati, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Health, confirmed that the award will be presented to Dr Vichai at the 76th World Health Assembly in May of this year. The nomination was submitted by the Global Health Division of the Ministry of Public Health and the Praboromrajchanok Institute.

Dr Vichai is being recognized for his efforts to raise awareness about non-communicable diseases, as well as his active contribution to the study and treatment of thalassemia in Thailand. He is also credited for spearheading campaigns that have helped diabetes patients reduce their dependence on medication.







Under Dr Vichai's leadership, the Praboromrajchanok Institute has taken significant steps to improve healthcare in rural areas. The institute offers medical training to high school students from rural areas, enabling them to serve as medics in their communities. Additionally, it supports a nursing assistant program aimed at producing village health volunteers who can help boost community healthcare.







The Sasakawa Health Prize was established in 1984 and is funded by the Japan Shipbuilding Industry Foundation and Sasakawa Memorial Health Foundation. The prize honors medical service innovations and has previously been awarded to Thai recipients such as Paisan Ruamviboonsuk, an ophthalmologist, and Amorn Nondasuta, a former permanent secretary of public health and pioneer of the nation's community health volunteers. (NNT)




























