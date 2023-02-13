Thai youths connect ASEAN and India via mutual beliefs

The fourth ASEAN-India Youth Summit has begun, running from 12 to 16 February 2023 in Hyderabad, India. The summit is hosted by the India Foundation in collaboration with India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the ASEAN Foundation.

175 delegates from ten ASEAN nations and India are participating in the summit by making their country presentations on various topics, such as history, culture, politics, think tanks, and the economy, in which they express the relationship or linkages between ASEAN and India.







On this occasion, ten youths from Thailand will present Thailand’s “Moo-te-loo” – a slang term describing people or activities related to the belief in superstitions, talismans, amulets, and goddesses, among others, to promote their good fortune – based on beliefs that have their origin in India. The story of Moo-te-loo will be told to the audiences by singing Thai folk songs in English.









The Thai delegates are scheduled to make their country presentation on 13 February.

A representative of the young Thai delegates disclosed to the reporter the concept of the country presentation. They said that Thailand and India somehow have similar beliefs and faiths, as we have shared our cultures for a long time, even though they were adapted in accordance with the social context. Several festivals held in Thailand also derived from Hindu rituals in India. Moreover, activities related to Moo-te-loo can bring increased value to the economy.

The fourth ASEAN-India summit is playing a significant role in bringing together young hearts and minds to boost ties between the respective nations. (PRD)





























