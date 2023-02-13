Govt inspect projects in Nakhon Si Thammarat – South Thailand

Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana has been assigned by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to inspect Cha-uat and Chulabhorn Districts in Nakhon Si Thammarat province.

The minister also met with public authorities and local communities to hear people’s opinions and grievances.







During the visit, Minister Thanakorn met with Chulaborn district residents at Wat Wang Kong to listen to opinions and demands from local communities. Among the main issues in the area are flooding and drought, which severely impact residents every year, necessitating the construction of water reservoirs for sufficient consumption.

Other issues raised by residents include a lack of career training institutions, which limits employment choices, and volatile agricultural commodity prices.







Thanakorn later visited Cha-uat district with local authorities to follow up on government projects in the area, as well as listen to demands by residents in local communities. One of the issues raised was the development of garbage-burning facilities that could dispose of 20 tons of waste every day. Over 200,000 tons of garbage have currently accumulated in the vicinity. (NNT)



























