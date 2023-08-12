PPRP to vote for Pheu Thai PM candidate unconditionally

All 40 MPs from the Palang Pracharath party will vote for the Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate unconditionally to pave the way for the establishment of the new government to expedite solving the country’s problems, said PPRP MP Pai Leeke.

Mr. Pai commented on the party’s stance regarding the upcoming prime ministerial vote.

He said the PPRP has not received any formal proposals from Pheu Thai, after engaging in discussions about the potential working direction.







However, acknowledging the urgent need for the formation of the new government to address critical issues within the nation, the PPRP agreed that the country must have a functioning administration.

With numerous critical matters necessitating swift resolutions, he stated that the decision to support the Pheu Thai party aligns well with their principles.

He said there are many policies that PPRP and Pheu Thai want to push forward such as Sor Por Kor land reform, solutions to the drought problem and an increase in allowance for the elderly and the continuation of the welfare cards for low-income earners.







He said he used to work with Pheu Thai party and believed the Pheu Thai-led government would be able sail through the political and economic crises.

When inquired about the possibility of the PPRP joining a coalition government, Mr. Pai responded that no formal discussions on the matter have taken place. Whether or not to participate in the government is a minor issue, which can be discussed later. (TNA)





















