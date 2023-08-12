Death toll reaches 53 from wildfire on Hawaii’s Maui Island

The Hawaiian island of Maui is reeling from a devastating wildfire that has claimed the lives of at least 53 people, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire since the 2018 Camp Fire in California.

Fueled by a dry summer and strong winds from a passing hurricane, the fire ignited unexpectedly on Aug 8, spreading rapidly through the parched landscape and sweeping away homes and structures in its path. The historic town of Lahaina has been particularly hard hit, with Governor Josh Green confirming that the majority of the town has been reduced to ashes.







Survivors of the blaze have shared harrowing accounts of narrow escapes, some having only moments to flee their homes with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Videos circulating on social media capture the apocalyptic scenes of buildings engulfed in flames as sirens wail and sparks are carried by the wind.

Green emphasized the severity of the disaster, stating that more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed by the fires, which were still burning. He noted that this event is the state’s deadliest natural disaster since a 1960 tsunami that claimed 61 lives on the Big Island. As search and rescue operations continue, the death toll is expected to rise further.







The wildfire was exacerbated by strong winds generated by Hurricane Dora, which passed south of the region. The flames spread swiftly, leaving residents with little time to react. Some even sought refuge in the ocean to escape the advancing inferno.

The authorities are working tirelessly to contain the fires and provide assistance to affected residents. US President Joe Biden declared a major disaster on Maui, pledging swift federal support to those affected. He assured that anyone who has lost loved ones or homes will receive immediate help. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is mobilizing emergency personnel to aid the efforts on the island.

Over 11,000 individuals departed from Maui on Aug 9, with more expected to follow suit in the coming days. (NNT)





















