Caretaker Gov’t urged to cease appointments, transfers of officials

The caretaker government should halt the process of appointing and transferring high-level officials, Pheu Thai deputy leader Phumtham Wechayachai posted on his Facebook, suggesting that such responsibilities would be better suited for the incoming new government.

Mr. Phumtham wrote that these duties should be reserved for the new government as they could affect the new administration to push for the implementation of its policies.







The statement said that this period marks a transitional phase before the incoming government, representing the people’s choice through elections will take power to steer the nation.

The current caretaker government must operate within limited powers, such as refraining from approving projects that could bind the subsequent government and refraining from appointing or transferring high-ranking civil servants, including those in permanent positions or state enterprise employees.







He said it is not reasonable to claim that the appointments will fill in the positions of high-level officials, who will reach the compulsory retirement age as it is not yet the end of the fiscal year.

Menawhile, Ms. Tipanan Sirichana, Deputy Government Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, refuted the argument, asserting that Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-o-cha is well aware of the administration during this transitional period. The appointment process complies with the legal procedure, aiming at seamless continuation of mechanisms to steer the country forward.

The outgoing government abides by law and acts carefully, based on the urgency of the situation, focusing on the public interest. (TNA)


























