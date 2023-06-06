Police launch investigation into alleged cargo truck bribery scheme

The national police are investigating an alleged bribery scheme that enables cargo trucks to bypass checkpoints on highways. The police chief has instructed inspectors throughout the country to look into the matter and take action against any implicated officers.

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn, a member of the Move Forward party, revealed that truck operators make monthly payments to police officers in exchange for stickers that allow their vehicles to pass through checkpoints.







Responding to the allegation, the Royal Thai Police Commissioner General has issued an order for the Office of Inspector General to investigate the claim. Wiroj, together with the Land Transport Federation of Thailand and highway police officers, will be summoned to provide statements.

The case is the first to be processed by the Police Complaint Review Board under the new National Police Act. The board consists of officials from the ombudsman office, judges, attorneys, lawyers, police commanders, representatives from local communities and officers from the Office of Inspector General.







The board’s findings will include specific penalties, which will then be forwarded to the supervisors of implicated officers for immediate disciplinary action. The board review process is expected to take up to 15 days. (NNT)















