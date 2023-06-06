‘Amazing Thailand Festival 2023’ in New York highlights Thai soft powers

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) hosted the ‘Amazing Thailand Festival 2023’ in New York City over the weekend of 3-4 June at the iconic The Oculus Plaza World Trade Center in Lower Manhattan, to raise awareness in the North American market of the Thai soft-power elements and a multitude of meaningful travel experiences in Thailand.







Mr. Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, said “The Amazing Thailand Festival 2023 was conceptualised to inspire local New Yorkers and visitors alike to visit Thailand through a showcase an exciting array of cultural, traditional, and contemporary performances and activities. All of these reflect Thailand’s 5F soft-power foundations of Food, Film, Festival, Fight, and Fashion, and which portray the vast scope of opportunities for meaningful travel experiences in the kingdom.”







Mr. Chattan was present at the event’s opening ceremony together with Mr. Fabio Chinda, Consul-General of Thailand in New York, as well as the dignitaries and TAT’s executives.

Throughout two days, the festival featured a plethora of performances including traditional folk dances, Thai drag shows, puppetry, Muay Thai demonstrations, and fashion shows of Thai fabric which features Miss Universe Thailand 2022 and Miss Thailand 2023 – all while offering food and drink inspired by Thailand’s iconic street food markets. To add to the fun atmosphere, there were workshops of Khon mask painting, gold imprinting and traditional umbrella painting which showcase the tradition Thai arts.









Present at the event were display booths of TAT and strategic partners in New York as well as a food zone featuring Thai restaurants which serve Thai food from all parts of Thailand.

“The Amazing Thailand Festival 2023” is a part of the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters’ marketing campaign showcasing the meaningful, one-of-a-kind travel experiences exclusive to the destination.

The festival’s location, the Oculus Plaza World Trade Center, is billed as New York’s prime venue frequented by over 20,000 people on a daily basis.





















