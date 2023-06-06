Bangkok holds DIY event for ‘World Environment Day 2023’

The Department of Environment of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) recently spearheaded a campaign in commemoration of World Environment Day 2023.

The event, held under the theme “Do It Yourself: Build a Beautiful World with Our Hands,” was chaired by BMA Deputy Permanent Secretary Chatree Watanakhajorn.

The campaign was conducted at Vachirabenjatas Park, also known as Rot Fai Park, in Chatuchak district on Monday afternoon (5 June) from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.







The campaign aimed to raise awareness about environmental issues, with a particular emphasis on plastic pollution. This initiative encouraged the general public to play an active role in protecting and preserving the planet. In a ceremonial act, the BMA Deputy Permanent Secretary collaborated with 14 agencies to plant 17 trees.

The event encompassed a variety of exhibitions and interactive activities, providing attendees with the chance to engage in do-it-yourself (DIY) activities and acquire practical knowledge to help combat plastic pollution.







The DIY activities, organized by various agencies, included recycling magic wands, creating Papier-mache works, making naturally fermented multipurpose cleaners, crafting flower garlands, painting cloth bags, and producing coffee ground fertilizer. (NNT)



























