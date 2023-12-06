PM wants to uplift quality of life of Nong Bua Lamphu people

At Suwan Khuha district office, Nong Bua Lamphu province, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin took a field visit to the province to follow up on policy implementation on narcotics prevention and poverty eradication.

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister paid homage to Phraya Chai Chettha Thiraj City Shrine and the Monument of Thai National Defense Volunteers before listening to the briefing on “Nong Bua Lamphu Model” for preventing and addressing narcotics problem, and mental healthcare for illicit drug users.







After the briefing, the Prime Minister stated that it was his intention to make Nong Bua Lamphu the first location for the cabinet retreat, as it is the province with the lowest per capita income.

His visit is not to put on a façade or to boost the Government’s image, but to really observe people’s livelihood, and learn about their plights as a result of economic hardship and narcotics problem. The Prime Minister commended relentless effort of provincial public health officials and effectiveness of the community-led aspect of treatment for drug users in Nong Bua Lamphu, and in other provinces he visited, which have resulted in more community participation in illicit drug user care and less stigmatization of illicit drug users in the community and society.







The Prime Minister, then, reviewed the troop of 6,000 village security guards who work under the “Nong Bua Lamphu Model” to prevent and address narcotics problem, and to take care of illicit drug users who have been diagnosed with mental health disorder. (PRD)



























