Gov’t pleased with Thailand’s rank in IMD’s World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2023

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed about Thailand’s rank in the World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2023, which is up 5 notches to 35 out of 64 economies ranked under the report.

The World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2023, produced by IMD (International Institute for Management Development) World Competitiveness Center, measures the capacity and readiness of 64 economies to adopt and explore digital technologies as a key driver for economic transformation in business, government and wider society. Three factors were evaluated, namely, technology, knowledge, and future readiness, according to which Thailand ranks 15 th (up 5 notches), 41 st (up 4 notches), and 42 nd (up 7 notches) respectively.







The Government Spokesperson added that the Government aims to push Thailand to be among the top 30 within 2026, with the ultimate goal being no. 1 in the ASEAN region. Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin strives to promote the country’s competitiveness in digital and technology, as well as digital economy and the digital government. He has been discussing with the public sector and world’s leading private firms to strengthen cooperation in this area, and handed down a policy to all agencies on digital capacity development and distribution of digital talents to reduce gap. (PRD)



























