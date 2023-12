At Natthaphong Grand Hotel, Nong Bua Lamphu province, following the 1st cabinet retreat, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin disclosed that he had been informed by Deputy Minister of Finance Julapun Amornvivat that the Ministry would send an inquiry to Office of Council of State (OCS) to update on the draft Digital Wallet Loan Act (the 10,000-baht digital wallet scheme), which is being scrutinized by OCS, by the end of this week. (PRD)