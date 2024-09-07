PM vows to serve full term, revive Thailand’s future, acknowledges Srettha’s misfortune

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra addressed questions from international media at Government House regarding global concerns over Thailand’s political situation on September 7 at 12:00 PM. When asked how she would communicate Thailand’s future and political stability to foreign nations, Paetongtarn expressed her commitment to reviving the country and ensuring its future.

“I am ready to bring back the future of the country. As Prime Minister, I am determined to move forward,” she said. Reflecting on the political turbulence in August, she noted the “misfortune” faced by former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. “We understand everything that happened, but we are prepared to do our best to ensure the government serves its full term and implements its policies for the benefit of the people,” Paetongtarn emphasized.







































