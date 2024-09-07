PM chairs special cabinet meeting to review government’s policy draft ahead of Parliament Statement Sep 12-13

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra chaired a special Cabinet meeting at 10:00 a.m. on September 7 to review the government’s policy draft ahead of its presentation to Parliament on September 12-13.

In her opening remarks, the Prime Minister expressed her congratulations to the Cabinet members on their royal appointments and urged them to follow the Royal Guidance given to inspire and guide their work with dedication.



The Prime Minister addressed four key issues. First, she emphasized the importance of the Royal Guidance in their roles and encouraged everyone to stay motivated in their work.

Second, she asked the relevant ministers to prepare the appointment of new permanent secretaries to replace those retiring or reaching the end of their four-year terms. These appointments will be proposed to the Cabinet after the policy announcement.







Third, she urged all ministers to prepare to clarify and address any questions related to their respective policy areas during the upcoming policy presentation. Ministers were also asked to communicate and expand upon the government’s policies to ensure both civil servants and the public understand them better.

Lastly, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of continuing the policies of former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, particularly in boosting the economy through tourism promotion, agricultural product support, flood prevention, and providing aid to vulnerable populations. She also highlighted the need to expedite government investment spending. (TNA)

































