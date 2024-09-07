Japan expected to appoint new Prime Minister by October 1

Sources close to Japanese political circles revealed on Sept 7 that Japan is likely to select its new prime minister on October 1. This is when the Diet, Japan’s parliament, is expected to open an extraordinary session.



Kyodo News reported that the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is scheduled to choose its new party president on September 27. Since the LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, hold a majority in both the upper and lower houses of the Diet, the new LDP president is almost certain to become Japan’s next prime minister. The government and ruling party are currently finalizing the timeline, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet expected to make the final decision by late September.

If the new prime minister decides to dissolve the parliament soon after taking office, the earliest possible date for a general election would be October 27. However, sources indicate that another potential election date could be November 10, should the new leader seek more time before moving forward with a general election. (TNA)






































