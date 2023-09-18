PM vows crackdown on influential figures

Authorities are stepping up efforts to combat the influence of powerful individuals in Thailand.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin pledged decisive action against any influential figures who abuse their authority. The announcement came after a recent meeting with Pol. Gen. Damrongsak Kittiprapas, the Police Commissioner General, who updated the prime minister on the high-profile dinner party murder of a highway policeman in Nakhon Pathom province.







The prime minister assured that outside influences, whether from investment groups or criminal organizations, would not be tolerated in police operations.

Acknowledging the growing public concern over the issue, Prime Minister Srettha assured that immediate and effective management would be applied in tackling the issue. Although the incident occurred during the early days of his administration, the premier guaranteed swift action – particularly in cases involving corruption or misconduct. (NNT)













