Democrat Party willing to work with opposition

Pressing issues surrounding constitutional amendments and government policies took center stage during the past week’s parliament session. Jurin Laksanavisit, acting leader of the Democrat Party, emphasized the government’s clarity in refusing to amend Sections 1 and 2 of the constitution, which pertain to the unity of the Thai kingdom and the monarchy.







While reaffirming his support for this stance, the acting party leader noted that other policy areas remain vague. For example, the policy to increase labor wages and agricultural pricing are still tied to future economic development, with no specific timeline or details provided. Jurin argues that this ambiguity contradicts promises made during the electoral campaigns.

Concerning funding for the program to provide 10,000 baht stipend through digital wallet, Jurin questioned the source of the budget. Initial responses suggest that no loans or existing funds will be used, prompting questions over how these programs will be supported.







Jurin has called for transparency, especially as parties are obligated to disclose their policies to the Election Commission (EC). When asked about working in opposition with the Move Forward Party, Jurin stressed the importance of opposition parties working together in a democratic framework to hold the government accountable.

Except in certain cases, such as amendments to sections considered by his party to be off-limits, Jurin said they can collaborate and respect one another for the benefit of the public. (NNT)













