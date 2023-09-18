Tragic collision claims lives of two young children in east Pattaya

Two young children lost their lives, after a tragic accident on Ban Phu Sai Road, in Mai Kaew in east Pattaya on September 17. Paramedics attempted desperately to save the lives of a 3-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. Sadly, both succumbed to their injuries, their fragile bodies bearing tire marks. As parents arrived, inconsolable grief overcame them as they clung to their lifeless children.







Three other teenagers sustained injuries in the accident and were transported to Banglamung Hospital. While they suffered various injuries and abrasions, reports indicate that they are in stable condition under the supervision of medical staff.

Preliminary findings from the police investigation painted a grim picture – two Honda Wave 110 motorcycles lay strewn on the road and an Isuzu D-Max pickup truck stood nearby. The driver of the pickup, Nikorn Khamhuan, 50, cooperated fully with authorities, providing a harrowing account of the sequence of events.







According to Nikorn, just moments before the accident, two motorbikes each carrying three passengers was speeding down a hill. The drivers lost control, resulting in a collision that sent both motorcycles tumbling onto the road. Nikorn, following closely behind, was unable to apply his brakes in time, leading to the devastating outcome. He promptly halted his vehicle and joined villagers in assisting the injured.

Authorities have confirmed that all the children involved, including those who tragically lost their lives and those who sustained injuries, were residents of Khao Mai Kaew Village. Law enforcement officers are continuing their investigation, preparing for further legal actions as needed.













