PM visits key cultural and natural sites across Lampang

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is leading a tour across Lampang province on June 9, exploring key cultural and natural sites as part of the ‘Chiang Mai – Lampang Delightful City’ project. The premier’s route includes stops at notable locations such as the Thai Elephant Conservation Center, Wat Phrathat Lampang Luang, Thaweephan Rice Cracker Shop, Krua Nuea Hom Restaurant, and Chae Son National Park.







Srettha’s tour begins at the Thai Elephant Conservation Center in Hang Chat district, where he is scheduled to engage in various activities, including visiting the elephant hospital and observing the treatment of elephants. He will also participate in demonstrations of products made from elephant dung and herbal tonics for elephants.

The prime minister’s visit continues at Wat Phrathat Lampang Luang in Ko Kha district, a site known for its ancient wooden architecture and spiritual significance. The temple, dating back to the reign of Queen Chamadevi, is recognized for its unique inverted reflection of the stupa, a feature highlighted in the “Unseen in Thailand” campaign.









At the Thaweephan Rice Cracker Shop, the prime minister is set to observe the production of traditional watermelon juice rice crackers, a local specialty. The visit highlights the region’s dedication to preserving culinary heritage while innovating for modern tastes and international markets.

The tour also includes a stop at Krua Nuea Hom Restaurant in Lampang’s capital district, where Srettha will sample the award-winning beef basil stir-fry, recognized in the “World Kaphrao Thailand Grand Prix 2023.”









The final stop is Chae Son National Park, where the prime minister will experience the natural beauty and recreational activities of the area, including bathing in natural hot springs and tasting local delicacies such as hot spring egg salad. (NNT)













































