Northern region prepares for heavy rains, flash floods and forest runoff

The Meteorological Department reveals that the upper part of Thailand is experiencing increased rainfall, warning the northern region to prepare for heavy rains which may lead to flash floods and forest runoff.

The Meteorological Department has reported that a monsoon trough is passing through the upper northern region and the upper northeastern region, combined with the southwest monsoon covering the upper Andaman Sea and the upper part of Thailand, which is getting stronger. This condition causes increased rainfall in the upper part of Thailand with heavy rain in some areas, particularly in the northern region. People in these areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rain and accumulated rain which could lead to flash floods and forest runoff, especially in the hilly areas near waterways and low-lying areas.







For the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, the wind waves are getting stronger with waves about 2 meters high. In thunderstorm areas, the waves are higher than 2 meters. Mariners in these areas should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.



































