PM reassures automotive industry amid Suzuki’s exit

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has reassured the automotive industry of continued strong support following Suzuki Motor Corporation’s announcement to end car production at its Rayong plant by the end of 2025. This closure, affecting 800 employees, aligns with Suzuki’s shift towards electric vehicle production outside Thailand.

In meetings with major automotive companies such as Toyota, Honda, Isuzu, Mazda, and Mitsubishi, Srettha confirmed the government’s readiness to support their operations in Thailand. The commitment was reinforced by the positive outcomes of the ASEAN-Japan 50th anniversary meeting last December, boosting these firms’ confidence to increase their investments in the country.







While Suzuki will cease car manufacturing in Thailand, the company will continue to produce motorcycles and maintain its extensive service center network, affirming the company’s ongoing commitment to the Thai market.

The transition towards electric vehicles has presented challenges, particularly in labor markets such as Chachoengsao province. The Federation of Thai Industries has raised concerns about the impact of economic policies and rising costs on the industry’s competitiveness. Despite these challenges, the premier said the government is actively working with industry leaders to address these issues and support the transition towards sustainable practices and technologies. (NNT)











































