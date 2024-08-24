PM visits flood-affected victims in Nan province

NAN, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, accompanied by several Members of Parliament, including former Minister of Public Health Dr. Cholnan Srikaew, visited Nan province on August 24 to offer support to flood victims.

The visit began at Nan municipality, where Mayor Surapol Teinsoot led efforts to establish a community kitchen to prepare and distribute food to those affected. The municipality also set up a donation point for dry food supplies, while the Nan Provincial Public Health Office organized a distribution point for medical supplies, including leptospirosis medication.







During her visit, Paetongtarn participated in cooking and distributing food to residents. She then traveled to Phu Phiang district and Kong Khwai Community in the capital district, where she handed out survival kits and provided further support and encouragement to flood victims. The visit drew a large number of locals who gathered to welcome the premier and her team.

In addition to her activities on land, Paetongtarn and her group boarded a flat-bottomed boat in Tha Li village to visit and meet with residents in flood-affected areas. (NNT)















































