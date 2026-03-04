Second Army Area Commander inspects Thailand–Cambodia border, orders heightened readiness

BANGKOK, Thailand – Second Army Area Commander Lt Gen Weerayuth Raksilp has conducted an inspection along the Thailand–Cambodia border in areas under the Suranaree Task Force, as authorities maintain heightened monitoring of the security situation. The visit reviewed operational conditions and troop readiness in the frontline border areas. The visit reviewed operational conditions and troop readiness in the frontline border areas.







During the inspection, Lt Gen Weerayuth instructed units to step up safety measures for personnel while maintaining full operational capability. Troops were directed to remain prepared across combat readiness, intelligence work, and field operations to respond quickly to any change in conditions along the border.

Areas under the Second Army Area along the Thailand–Cambodia frontier are regarded as strategically important zones that require continuous vigilance and coordination among stationed units. The visit helped ensure forces remain prepared as the situation continues to be monitored.

During the trip, the Second Army Area commander also delivered consumer goods and essential supplies to soldiers stationed along the border to support morale and welfare. (NNT)



































