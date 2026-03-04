Thai Commerce Ministry sees limited direct trade impact from Middle East unrest, flags rising logistics costs

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Commerce has stated that the ongoing unrest in the Middle East is expected to have limited direct effects on Thailand, as the country’s trade share with the countries involved in the conflict remains relatively small. The assessment followed a recent meeting led by Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun to review potential economic consequences.







In 2025, Thailand exported goods to the Middle East worth about 12.48 billion US dollars, accounting for 3.67% of the country’s total exports. Authorities reported no clear signs of canceled orders or delayed purchase orders so far.

Indirect pressure is beginning to appear as tensions in the region disrupt maritime shipping routes. Shipping companies have adjusted routes and extended travel distances, pushing freight rates, insurance costs, and overall logistics expenses higher. Volatility in global energy prices could also raise production costs and add pressure on inflation in the months ahead.



In response, the ministry is accelerating six measures, including tighter oversight of product prices, prevention of opportunistic price increases, diversification of imported raw material sources, and assistance for exporters facing higher operating costs. Officials are also coordinating with shipping lines and logistics providers, directing commercial attachés overseas to track developments, and reviewing potential inflation impacts to guide policy responses. A hotline, 1169, has been opened for entrepreneurs seeking information or consultation. (NNT)



































