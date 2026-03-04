Thailand Post warns of global mail delays and suspensions amid Middle East airspace closures

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand Post has issued an urgent advisory regarding international mail and parcel services due to airspace closures and flight cancellations in the Middle East. As of March 3, 2026, these disruptions are affecting logistics across Europe, Africa, South Asia, and North America.







Delayed Services (25 Destinations):

Customers should expect significant delays for shipments to the following countries:

​Europe: Armenia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Cyprus, United Kingdom, Greece, Georgia, Ireland, Malta, Romania, Spain, Switzerland.

​Middle East & Central Asia: Jordan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Turkey.

Africa: Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa.

​South Asia: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka.

​North America: United States.



Temporary Service Suspensions:

All international postal services to the following destinations are suspended until further notice:

Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Kuwait, Lebanon, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Courier Post services are also unavailable for the suspended countries, as well as Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Oman.

​Thailand Post is monitoring the situation daily and will provide updates as airline schedules stabilize. The company apologizes for any inconvenience caused by these external factors. (NNT)



































