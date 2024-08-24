Aviation experts to determine cause of small plane crash near Suvarnabhumi Airport

CHACHOENGSAO, Thailand – The government is collaborating with aviation experts to determine the cause of a small plane crash in Chachoengsao’s mangrove forest (80 kms north of Pattaya) on Thursday (Aug 22), which claimed the lives of all nine people on board, including five Chinese nationals. Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who visited the crash site, confirmed that around 40% of the wreckage has been recovered, with efforts continuing to collect and reassemble the remaining parts for further analysis.







The aircraft, a small propeller plane made in the United States, was permitted to fly at an altitude of 5,000 feet. Witnesses, who will be questioned as part of the investigation, reported hearing the engine running before the crash, suggesting it was still operational at the time. Authorities will focus on identifying the component that may have caused the incident. Specialists from the aircraft’s manufacturer will also assist in the investigation.

Police Forensic Science officials have recovered nine bodies from the crash site, and their identities are being verified.



The plane, a Thai Flying Service Cessna Caravan C208, took off from Suvarnabhumi Airport at 2:46 p.m., bound for Ko Mai Si Airport in Trat province. Around 3:00 p.m., the aircraft lost contact with the Suvarnabhumi control tower and crashed at 3:18 p.m. in a mangrove forest in Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao province. (NNT)

