Family members break down in tears at crash site; 5 Chinese passengers, 2 hotel staff, 2 pilots reported missing

CHACHOENGSAO, Thailand – Family members embraced in tears after visiting the site of a tragic plane crash. Among the victims was a woman who had been working at a hotel on Mai Si Island for only three months. She had just taken leave to visit her family and had been in touch with them before her sudden disappearance.

The incident involved a small Cessna Caravan C208 aircraft, Flight TFT209, traveling from Suvarnabhumi to Mai Si Island, Trat Province. The plane crashed near Wat Khao Din, in Bang Pakong district, Chachoengsao Province. The crash claimed the lives of five Chinese passengers, two hotel staff, and two pilots, who have all been reported missing in a nearby muddy area.







Reporters noted that at around 6:30 PM on August 23, the family of Napak Jeerasiri, a 35-year-old hotel worker, arrived at the crash site. Her parents, Payao (62) and Wara (72), along with her younger sister and two relatives, broke down in tears as they embraced each other near the scene. Despite having arrived earlier in the morning, the family hesitated to approach the site until later in the day after authorities and rescue teams had mostly withdrawn from the area.

Napak’s mother, Payao, revealed that the family had not been able to bring themselves to watch the news about the crash but had traveled to the site and assisted authorities in DNA identification. Napak was the eldest daughter and had just returned to work on Mai Si Island after a brief visit home to Phetchaburi Province. She had been working as the head receptionist at the hotel for only three months. The family is awaiting further information from authorities regarding the return of her remains for funeral rites, which is expected by Monday, August 26, pending DNA results.



Kasina, Napak’s younger sister, mentioned that she had recently dropped her sister off at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Before the tragic event, Napak had shared a video of the scenic views from the plane, which led to lighthearted teasing between the sisters about it being her second time flying. However, shortly after, at 2:47 PM, all communication ceased. Despite sending a follow-up message at 4:50 PM asking if her sister had arrived, she received no reply, which was unusual.

Later, Kasina learned from her sister’s friends about the crash and initially could not believe it was true. She also revealed that no personal belongings or identifiable clothing had been recovered from the scene, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the DNA identification process.

During the family’s visit to the crash site, they were surrounded by many curious onlookers, prompting the police to close off access to prevent additional people from entering the area.









Earlier reports: https://www.pattayamail.com/thailandnews/small-aircraft-crashes-after-departing-from-suvarnabhumi-airport-search-for-missing-passengers-and-crew-continues-469503

https://www.pattayamail.com/thailandnews/plane-crash-investigation-continues-amid-difficult-conditions-rescue-teams-locating-seven-tourists-and-two-pilots-469616

































