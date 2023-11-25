PM to visit to Sa Kaeo on Nov 25

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is expected to travel to the province of Sa Kaeo for a field visit on November 25. In order to monitor operations and track implementation progress, he will visit three locations in the Aranyaprathet district: (1) the CIQ facility construction site, (2) the border checkpoint at Ban Khlong Leuk, and (3) Sa Kaeo Industrial Estate. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Minister of Transport Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Minister of Industry Pimphattra Wichaikul, Secretary General of the Board of Investment (BOI) Narit Therdsteerasukdi, and the Prime Minister’s Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs Phongsaran Assavachaisophon.







In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will follow up on the construction progress of the Customs Department’s CIQ (Customs Immigration and Quarantine) facilities, situated at the Thailand – Cambodia (Ban Nong Ian – Stung Bot) Friendship Bridge, which is being built to accommodate cross-border logistics and transport between the two countries, once the bridge is officially opened. The CIQ facilities will also help alleviate goods transport congestion at the Ban Khlong Leuk permanent border checkpoint, i.e., the Aranyaphathet border checkpoint. (PRD)



























