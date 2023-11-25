Defense Minister highlights army collaboration for upholding ASEAN centrality

Mr. Sutin Klungsang, the Minister of Defense emphasized the importance of collaboration to uphold ASEAN Centrality, highlighting the role of armies in addressing various challenges.

The minister on Thursday presided over the opening ceremony of the 24th ASEAN Chiefs of Armies Multilateral Meeting (ACAMM) at Dusit Thani Hua Hin Hotel.

The meeting was attended by Army Chiefs from 10 ASEAN countries, including Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.







On the sideline of the 24th ACAMM, the 11th ASEAN Sergeant Majors Annual Meeting (ASMAM) has been held to promoting collaboration and exchanging the experience among ASEAN armies, as well as, the 31st ASEAN Armies Rifle Meet (AARM) competition at the Military Training Center, Pran Buri District, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

After the 24th ACAMM meeting, General Charoenchai Hinthao, Commander in Chief, Royal Thai Army, officially handed over the chairmanship of the 25th ACAMM in 2024 to the Philippines Army. (TNA)



























