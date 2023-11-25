No online services for national ID cards issuance, warns Interior Ministry

A recent investigation revealed a fraudulent operation involving the issuance of fake national ID cards. Authorities have conducted searches and arrests in various locations, uncovering materials and expanding the investigation due to potential links to other criminal activities.

Suttipong Juljarern, Permanent Secretary for Interior, raised the matter following a recent report from the Department of Provincial Administration and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI). The 2 agencies coordinated efforts to search and arrest a group of scammers dwindling people into paying almost a hundred thousand baht for fake national ID cards.







These cards were advertised on a social media page using images of meetings at the Ministry of Interior. Arrests were made in Chiang Rai, Nakhon Sawan and Nonthaburi. Seized items included related materials and bankbooks. The investigation is expanding due to potential links to other crimes.

The Permanent Secretary stated that this is not the first incident of this nature. In the past, many fraudsters have impersonated high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Interior, posting on social media that they can assist in obtaining national ID cards. Victims often include foreigners or those without legal registration status. Not only do they lose substantial amounts of money, but they also do not receive the promised ID cards and may face legal consequences.







He warned that the process of making national ID cards is clearly defined by law. The Department of Provincial Administration does not have a policy to create ID cards online and does not charge any fees not stipulated by law. He underlined that those who claim they can make ID cards online are fraudsters. The public is urged to report suspicions to the Damrongtham Center hotline at 1567, available 24 hours a day. (NNT)



























