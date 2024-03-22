PM to visit Phitsanulok and Nakhon Ratchasima on March 23-24

Government Spokesperson Chai Wacharonke disclosed that Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to make a field visit to Phitsanulok province (Bang Ragum district) in the morning of March 23, 2024. His schedule will later be announced.

On March 24, 2024, the Prime Minister will visit 6 districts of Nakhon Ratchasima province. His schedule is as follows:

The Prime Minister will chair the robe changing ceremony of Thao Suranaree at Thao Suranaree Monument, Muang district, before traveling to Khong district to inspect the venue for the 2029 International Horticultural Expo or “Korat Expo 2029” which will be held during November 10, 2029 and February 28 February 2030. He will, then, observe the operation of Thung Samrit Irrigation Project in Phimai district.







In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will visit Nakhonratchasima (Nong Teng) Airport in Chalerm Phrakiat district, and chair the meeting on provincial development at Pak Thong Chai Municipality Office in Pak Thong Chai district. He will also observe the construction of Khao Kheon Lan Skywalk, overlooking Lam Takhong Dam, in Sikhio district. The Skywalk is part of Nakhon Ratchasima urban development strategy and will be promoted as the province’s new landmark.







In the evening, the Prime Minister is scheduled to chair the opening of light and sound show at the 2024 Thao Suranaree (Ya Mo) Fair, held annually in Muang district in memory of local heroine Thao Suranaree, before leaving Nakhon Ratchasima to arrive in Bangkok at approx. 2100hrs.

The schedule may be adjusted as appropriate. (PRD)































