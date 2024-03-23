Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce introduces AI Education Platform in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a ground-breaking move aimed at transforming education, the Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce introduced an innovative AI-driven educational platform to Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and key officials on March 22. Led by Outi Suojanen Director and Chairwoman of the Education Committee, the presentation outlined the potential of leveraging advanced technology to reshape the educational landscape in Pattaya.







The AI engine showcased during the presentation offers a host of capabilities designed to revolutionize learning. It promises to create immersive learning environments, generate “smart content,” and customize learning plans tailored to individual student needs. By addressing language barriers and bridging gaps in understanding, the platform aims to make education more accessible and effective for all learners.







Of particular significance is the platform’s focus on STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), with an emphasis on enhancing AI engine scoring systems. This technology enables rapid assessment of student skills, providing valuable insights into areas of comprehension and misunderstanding through test results. Moreover, it dynamically adjusts programs to match the skill levels of individual learners, thereby facilitating efficient analysis of learning outcomes.







Mayor Poramet expressed enthusiasm about the potential of this cutting-edge technology to elevate the quality of education in Pattaya. He underscored the importance of presenting the proposal to government department heads for further consideration, signalling a commitment to exploring innovative solutions for the city’s educational sector.































