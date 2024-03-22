Thailand continues crackdown on drug-related influential figures

Deputy Interior Minister Chada Thaised recently chaired the initial 2024 session of the subcommittee and working group dedicated to the prevention and crackdown on influential figures.

The meeting saw participation from representatives of government sectors, the working group, and distinguished experts.







The session offered a comprehensive review of the last three months’ operations against influential individuals, categorized by color and province, demonstrating a collaborative approach across all sectors.

Chada commended the efforts in tackling drug-related influential figures, highlighting that in the previous six months, authorities confiscated up to 110 million methamphetamine tablets and brought numerous networks, accomplices, and individuals to justice.







He underscored the importance of intelligence work and coordinated operations as crucial elements in dismantling the networks of these influential figures. Plans are underway for field operations targeting the eradication of the influence of key figures in various regions. (NNT)































